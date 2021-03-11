Los Lunas votes to double size of Facebook data center

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. A federal judge on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without permission of its users. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Village Council has signed off on funding a massive expansion of the Facebook data center. The nearly $40 billion in industrial revenue bonds will go toward doubling the size of the facility.

As News 13 reported this week, a group called the Valencia County Water Watchers called to delay the vote. They said there had not been enough time to assess the impact of the project on the community’s water supply.

They gathered hundreds of signatures on a petition and Thursday night, rallied ahead of the meeting. Councilors ultimately voted in favor of funding the project.