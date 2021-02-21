Los Lunas Facebook data center showing signs of expansion

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook’s Los Lunas data center is looking to expand. Greater Kudu LLC filed an application for $6.6 billion worth of industrial revenue bonds that could help double the size of the current data center.
It proposes up to six new buildings – two being built in the next two years, which cost $800 million to construct and equip. If approved, the new series is estimated to bring up to 300 new jobs and 30 more full-time employees once completed. Both the village and greater Kudu are hoping a decision is reached by mid-March.