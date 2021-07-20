Long holds, high call volumes at Tax and Revenue Department

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Tax and Revenue Department is implementing a new system to help it deal with an overwhelming number of calls from the public. People calling have likely gotten a recording telling them the department cannot handle any more calls for the day.

The department says call volume is up 55% from earlier this year, mostly about the federal stimulus, state rebates and the redesign of their business tax filing system. Just Tuesday, they rolled out a tiered calling system to route people automatically to the appropriate staff in an effort to work through calls more quickly.

The department encourages people to visit their YouTube page to view videos related to their questions before calling the call center.