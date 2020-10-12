Local women open therapy clinic during the pandemic after losing jobs to COVID

Four locals created their own physical and occupational therapy clinic after losing their jobs because of COVID.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When four locals lost their jobs during the pandemic, they decided to turn misfortune into a new opportunity. They’re now opening a therapy clinic for kids and adults in the Albuquerque metro.

“We actually all used to work together at a previous clinic,” said Dr. Heather Armijo, a physical therapist and co-founder of Sandia Sunrise Therapy. “When COVID happened, we all lost our jobs and there’s always been a huge need in our community for pediatric services, particularly.”

Instead of letting that loss set them back, they’re instead, springing forward. They created a new opportunity by opening their own clinic.

“Me and Heather, Teresa and Oksana all worked together for so long and have such a good relationship and bond,” said Melissa Esquibel, business administrator and co-founder. “It feels good to be building something with them.”

The clinic will specialize in physical and occupational therapy. While mostly serving pediatrics, they will also offer therapy for adults.

“It’s definitely been a huge silver lining,” said Armijo. “It hasn’t been easy, we’ve had lots of bumps and roadblocks, but it feels so good to give back to our community.”

While it can be scary to open a new business during the pandemic, they say a lot of this is possible because of donations. Many of the toys in the playrooms were donated by locals.

“We’ve had a really awesome response from our community,” said Esquibel. “Our local businesses have donated as well as our families.”

The clinic is still growing and getting its foundation. However, they’re already busy planning for its future.

“We’d like to expand our services, add speech therapy, maybe mental health at some point” said Armijo. “There’s not a lot of resources for teens with disabilities in our community so we would love to provide that.”

Sandia Sunrise Therapy is hosting their ‘spooktacular’ grand opening on Oct. 24 from 2-5 p.m. at their clinic at 9550 San Mateo Blvd, Suite A. The event will feature games and prizes, along with a fundraiser raffle to expand their equipment and services.

