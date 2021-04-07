Local wellness company donates $250K in products to City of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque wellness product company has announced that it will donate over $250,000 in hand sanitizer and pain-relieving gel to the City of Albuquerque. According to the City, the products donated by Sombra Natural Wellness Products will be distributed throughout the community including homeless shelters, small businesses, and city facilities.

“Sombra Natural Wellness Products wants to thank New Mexico and all of its residents for over 40 years of support,” said Sombra Natural Wellness Products owner Alfredo Cortazar in a press release. “One of the ways we would like to show our gratitude is donating over $250,000 worth of hand sanitizer and pain relieving products to the city’s disadvantaged population, as well as to local businesses. In May we will follow up with a larger gift to our fellow New Mexicans.”

The donation will be shared among many of the city’s facilities including the Gateway Center and chambers of commerce. The hand sanitizer will be used to help those in the community prevent the spread of COVID-19 and with hygiene in homeless communities while the City states the pain relieving gel will be given to shelters as well as providers for individuals who may be experiencing pain but have not sought medical care.

According to Sombra, the company has been in business for over 45 years with its professional line being manufactured in its own facilities in Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque reports that the company has three locations within the city and plans to expand their operation into a 15-acre, 112,000-square-foot property in southeast Albuquerque in the near future.