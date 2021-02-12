Local, tribal governments receive $178 million in CARES Act funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) announced they had finished distributing $178 million in federal CARES Act funds to 83 local governments, 21 tribal governments, and more than 3,000 small businesses across the state.

According to a press release, this $178 million brings the total amount of CARES Act funding in New Mexico to more than $1 billion. The state will be using $50 million of the $178 million to help small businesses hit hard because of the pandemic.

Local governments, along with the DFA, administered grants providing 3,000 small local businesses with aid. Officials say the businesses used the funds for PPE, insurance, reconfiguring physical space, purchasing web-conferencing technology, and other COVID-19 related expenses.