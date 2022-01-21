Local snack bar company Taos Bakes discusses launch of granola line

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of National Granola Day on Friday, Jan. 21, Taos Bakes discusses what sets their snacks apart from the rest. Located just north of Taos in Questa, New Mexico, Taos Bakes manufactures and distributes three main product lines including snack bars, granola, and baked nut clusters.

In a deal with the New Mexico Economic Development Department through the Local Economic Development Act, Taos Bakes helps create jobs for the Taos and Questa communities and is currently in the initial stages of expanding its building to help support the business’s growth.

After creating snack bars for nearly a decade, Thostenson explains that people were not traveling as much with the onset of the pandemic and snack bars are primarily on-the-go food. This led to the company launching its granola line.

Taos Bakes products are available in nearly every state at most grocery chains including Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, and Publix. For more information, visit taosbakes.com and the company’s Facebook page.