Local small businesses receive $10k in grant money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city handed out cash to small businesses impacted by COVID Friday morning. Checks for $10,000 were given to businesses who applied for a grant for the Economic Development Department.
The city says the companies will be able to use the money on rent, utilities, and supplies. “We will be seeing about 150 people come through and receive their $10,000 grant the day of today. And we will be seeing another 200 people on November 19,” said Damian Lara of the City of Albuquerque.
The grants were created using $7.5 million in pandemic relief funding form the federal government.