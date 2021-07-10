Local restaurateurs plan on transforming all Village Inn locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — What was once a Village Inn on the East Side, is no more, as the building has a new name and color scheme, but what does that mean for the other locations?

Recently, the Village Inn on North Zaragoza Road was changed into a Butter Smith Kitchen & Pies with a light blue and white color scheme. What of the menu? VI fans will be happy to know that it seems similar, with pies and other diner-like offerings.

A co-owner said that is the plan for all Village Inn locations in the El Paso and Las Cruces area. “We just got to a point where we felt like we wanted to take this concept into the future and we felt it was important to do it on our own,” Jim Welsh, a part-owner of the business told KTSM 9 News.

Welsh co-owns the business with James J. Gore and John M. Verlander.

A tax report filed in February shows the assumed name, which their business or professional service is named under, will be conducted or rendered as Butter Smith Kitchen & Pies. The original name is tied to the Village Inn name that the group led for 43 years, tax documents show.

Welsh said the new brand is completely original and encompasses everything El Pasoans have grown to love about the Village Inn experience. The new name, however, incorporates the idea of how their products are made with butter and the continued availability of pies.

“We are going to be focused on breakfast like we always have,” he said. “And we are going to get more focused on lunch and dinner.”

The new brand offers alcohol on its menu as customers can order mimosas during their visit. Customers are also able to enjoy an El Paso-themed burger served with grilled jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.

There are also all the favorite dinner and breakfast items that have always been available, as well as a New Mexico-themed enchilada plate. All pies are also available.

Welsh says the next Village Inn that will convert into a Butter Smith Kitchen & Pies is located at the intersection of N. Mesa Street and Interstate 10. That spot is scheduled to open on July 21.

“We are excited that we are starting a brand from the ground up,” he said. “And, we are excited that we are local. We buy local produce. We work with a lot of local vendors. And, we are just excited to be part of the El Paso-Las Cruces area.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.