Local restaurants experience business boosts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a week since limited indoor dining returned to New Mexico and restaurants say its already boosted business. “Twenty-five percent is something. It may not be a lot, but for us, it’s 22 people, that’s an extra 22 people we can have in our restaurant,” said Sean Fleming, manager at O’Niell’s restaurant.

O’Niell’s Pub along Central says this was their busiest week since the pandemic. However, they still haven’t reached full capacity indoors since many people still want to sit outside.

In Nob Hill, Scalo Italian Restaurant has served about 100 people each night this week, but they’re ready for more. “We’re actually looking forward to hopefully less COVID incidents happening this weekend so maybe we can open at 50%,” said Nicole Wynnyk, a manger at Scalo Italian Restaurant.

Both managers say indoor dining will become even more important as temperatures drop.

