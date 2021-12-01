Local restaurant donates profits to family of heroic son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant is pitching in to help a devasted family grappling with the loss of their heroic son. Jacob Elliot owns the Farmacy in Nob Hill. He and his staff wanted to do something for the family of Xaven Garcia, the teen who died running back into his burning home to save his family.

“Being a parent just imagining the loss that this family is going through is terrible but it’s also inspiring because, through his organ donation, he helped people after his death, so in a way, Xaven lives on,” Elliot said.

Thursday, the restaurant is donating 100% of its profits to Xaven’s family for funeral expenses, rebuilding costs or whatever else they need as they pick up the pieces from the fire. Farmacy is also accepting donations in person and over the phone during Thursday’s fundraiser. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.