Local restaurant donates profits to family of heroic son

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant is pitching in to help a devasted family grappling with the loss of their heroic son. Jacob Elliot owns the Farmacy in Nob Hill. He and his staff wanted to do something for the family of Xaven Garcia, the teen who died running back into his burning home to save his family.

Related coverage

“Being a parent just imagining the loss that this family is going through is terrible but it’s also inspiring because, through his organ donation, he helped people after his death, so in a way, Xaven lives on,” Elliot said.

Thursday, the restaurant is donating 100% of its profits to Xaven’s family for funeral expenses, rebuilding costs or whatever else they need as they pick up the pieces from the fire. Farmacy is also accepting donations in person and over the phone during Thursday’s fundraiser. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES