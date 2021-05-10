Local participating McDonald’s celebrate National Nurses Week with special offer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Nurses Week, local participating McDonald’s restaurants will be honoring nurses with a special offer. Nurses who present a badge at participating restaurant locations from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12 will receive one free breakfast sandwich and a medium coffee.
Nurses must be present in order to participate. One offer is available per nurse while supplies last. Participating McDonald’s locations include restaurants in Albuquerque, Belen, Bernalillo, Bosque Farms, Carlsbad, Los Lunas, Rio Rancho and Ruidoso.
A full list of participating locations includes:
Albuquerque
- 11824 Lomas Blvd NE
- 5900 Menaul Blvd NE
- 2801 Carlisle Blvd NE
- 9515 Candelaria Rd NE
- 12601 Montgomery NE
- 8315 Montgomery NE
- 1120 Indian School NW
- 13301 Central Ave NE
- 150 98th Street NE
- 1501 Coors Road NW
- 1523 4th Street SW
- 1600 Alameda Blvd NW
- 1901 Coors Rd SW
- 2200 Central Ave SE
- 2305 Central Ave NW
- 300 Lomas Blvd NE
- 3445 Isleta Blvd SW
- 5301 Quail Road NW
- 5323 4th Street NW
- 5001 Gibson SE
- 5700 McMahon Blvd NW
- 6221 Riverside Plaza Ln
- 6300 San Mateo Blvd NE
- 8501 Golf Course Rd NW
- 925 San Pedro Dr NE
- 1420 Montano Rd NE
- 3701 Las Estancia Court
- 8501 Central Ave NE
- 6200 Holly Ave NE
- 4300 Osuna Rd NE
- 8001 Harper Dr NE
Belen
- 503 N. Main St
Bernalillo
- 248 E. Hwy 44
Bosque Farms
- 845 N. Bosque Farms Blvd.
Carlsbad
- 2311 W. Pierce
- 327 S. Canal
Los Lunas
- 652 Main St NE
- 1720 Main St NW
Rio Rancho
- 1390 Rio Rancho Dr SE
- 2109 Southern Blvd SE
- 3626 State Hwy 528 NE
Ruidoso
- 140 Sudderth Dr