Local McDonald’s owners donate over $140K to Ronald McDonald House Charities of NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 20 local McDonald’s owners and operators in New Mexico contribute time, energy, and donations to community organizations every year. In Albuquerque, they’re really helping out the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico.

Local McDonald’s owners and operators have donated over $148,000 to date to the organization. By the end of 2021, this donation amount will increase by about $10,000.

RMHC-NM provides comfort and a “home-away-from-home” for families who have children in need of medical treatment.

Local McDonald’s owners have supported RMHC-NM throughout history, pledging annually to support their charity especially as the House floor in the SpringHill Suites by Marriott opened last year. The 19,000 square foot space holds 20 rooms. The Highlands Ronald McDonald House is the first in the county to be part of a newly constructed hotel.

The Ronald McDonald House located on Yale Blvd. in Albuquerque opened in 1982 with eight guest rooms. By Dec. 1958, 10 bedrooms, 10 baths, a large living room, two solariums, more laundry space, and another kitchen were added.

In 2007, the Ronald McDonald Family Room at UNM Children’s Hospital opened. In 2008, the House expanded by increasing the number of family guestrooms from 18 to 30. Now, the House has the capacity to provide nearly 11,000 family lodging nights annually.

For information on how you can help RMCH-NM, visit rmhc-nm.org.