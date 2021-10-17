Local union reacts to deal between film and TV crews, studios

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A nationwide strike originally slated for Monday, October 18 by film and television workers, has come to a halt. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage (IATSE) employees have reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Representatives with the union in New Mexico say, as of now, they’re happy with this agreement but workers still must vote to approve the deal.

Union members in the film industry have expressed growing concerns surrounding poor working conditions for a while. That’s why they were preparing to strike on Monday but a deal was reached before that could happen.

Living wages, rest breaks, affordable health care, and more are being addressed in the contract. There are two major agreements. one specifically for locals in Hollywood and then one commonly known as the area standards agreement.

Liz Pecos the president of the IATSE local 480 Chapter says it’s a tough business and film workers deserve to have decent and safe working conditions. “The agreement and the conditions for New Mexicans that work under the area standards agreement we will be heading into bargaining as well to get our terms and conditions outlined,” she says.

This means it’s not a done deal quite yet. Pecos explains, “There’s [sic] still a few more processes that need to happen to make sure that film workers in New Mexico also get those same conditions met. That’s what we’re going to be preparing for in the next coming days.”

This is still big news for film industry workers in New Mexico who have been preparing to strike.

It would have had 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs, stopping productions in Hollywood and across the US. Additionally, seven of the nine productions currently being filmed here in New Mexico would have been put on hold, impacting about 2,000 union members in the state.