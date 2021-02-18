Local food spots make it onto Yelp Top 100 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, two Albuquerque restaurants made it onto Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 list. La Finca Bowls and Cutbow Coffee Roastology – both from Albuquerque – represented New Mexico in 13th and 20th places, respectively.

The list is based on results from an online survey Yelp conducted in December of 2020 which asked what food spots people couldn’t wait to return to. According to Yelp, the survey resulted from thousands of suggestions from the Yelp community.

The first place spot went to Kelley Farm Kitchen in West Virginia. This is the eighth year Yelp has produced this list.