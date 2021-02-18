Local food spots make it onto Yelp Top 100 list

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albuquerque New Mexico skyline of downtown | Adobe Stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, two Albuquerque restaurants made it onto Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 list. La Finca Bowls and Cutbow Coffee Roastology – both from Albuquerque – represented New Mexico in 13th and 20th places, respectively.

The list is based on results from an online survey Yelp conducted in December of 2020 which asked what food spots people couldn’t wait to return to. According to Yelp, the survey resulted from thousands of suggestions from the Yelp community.

The first place spot went to Kelley Farm Kitchen in West Virginia. This is the eighth year Yelp has produced this list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES