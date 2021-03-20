Local dry cleaner offering free cleaning for unemployed New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more and more businesses are reopening and hiring, a local dry cleaner wants to help New Mexicans look the part for job interviews for free. It’s been a tough year for many during the pandemic. The Cleanery in northeast Albuquerque is no exception.

However, even though times are tough, the business wants to help others in need, look their best. “A free outfit, cleaned for free for anybody unemployed looking for work,” said Kurt Lucero, the owner of the Cleanery. “Based on the honor system and we felt like we could do our part in getting the workforce back.”

Lucero’s family has owned the dry cleaning business for nearly 40 years, with this year being the most challenging. He’s laid off several of his employees and says business is down by nearly half from 2019. But Lucero still believes this is the time to lend a helping hand.

“It keeps my team members just a little busier, they feel good about it. I feel good about it.” Lucero said he’s recently rehired some of the staff he laid off and across Albuquerque you’ll find no shortage of businesses looking to hire, too.

As of March 18, the state’s Workforce Solution Department said about 105,000 New Mexicans are still getting unemployment benefits. Down from the state’s peak of about 150,000 in June. And Lucero hopes these small savings for some people, yield big results. “Take advantage of the service, we will do our best to make you look great and we would just love to hear any stories, any success stories, said Lucero.