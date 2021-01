ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The team at Sports Systems, along with the Homebuilders Association of Central Newe Mexico are set to announce their new initiative “Hand Up ABQ” on Monday.

The goal is to raise $100,000 to purchase gift cards at local restaurants to give them much-needed income during quarantine. Sports Systems has jump-started the initiative with a $25,000 contribution.

Those who’d like to help out can do so on the Sport Systems website.