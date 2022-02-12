ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is celebrating its four-year anniversary. High and Dry Brewing on Lomas near Washington hosted an anniversary party Saturday with live music, music, food, a caricature artist, and of course cold beer.

They say they’re grateful for everyone who’s kept their neighborhood brewery open. “Celebrating everyone who’s been with us since day one who’s been really engaged – that’s from music, food, everything – it’s just a celebration of everyone who’s made this possible,” said owner Andrew Kalemba.

They also released a new beer, called “Tomorrow’s Dream.” They say it’s a tribute to one of their first releases from four years ago.