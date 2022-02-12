ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is celebrating its four-year anniversary. High and Dry Brewing on Lomas near Washington hosted an anniversary party Saturday with live music, music, food, a caricature artist, and of course cold beer.
Story continues below
- News: Officer stable after being shot near Sedillo Hill, suspects at large
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico February 11 – February 17
- COVID: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 10 de Febrero 2022
- Crime: Man who beat, raped, held girlfriend captive sentenced to 24 years
They say they’re grateful for everyone who’s kept their neighborhood brewery open. “Celebrating everyone who’s been with us since day one who’s been really engaged – that’s from music, food, everything – it’s just a celebration of everyone who’s made this possible,” said owner Andrew Kalemba.
They also released a new beer, called “Tomorrow’s Dream.” They say it’s a tribute to one of their first releases from four years ago.