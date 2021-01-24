Local ‘bike guy’ gets help from nonprofit to get bikes to kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local nonprofit is handing out bikes to kids who need them the most.

Steve Echols – also known as “The Bike Guy” – has been fixing and refurbishing bikes throughout the pandemic and on Sunday, with the help of “Wings For Life International,” gave out 30 of them to help empower children who have family members that are incarcerated. “I never raised my hand and said, ‘God, I’m going to be your bike guy.’ But here I am years later, and lots of bikes still on the road. It just seems in my life that things come to me and I’m supposed to find homes for them, and for the past few years. That’s been a lot of bicycles,” Echols said.

Echols says he’s losing his warehouse space. People who want to help him in his mission can do so online.