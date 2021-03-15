Local bakery has busy Pi Day

PIE TOWN, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are still keeping one annual celebration alive, Pi Day. The owner of Pie Town Pies says the cafe sold 250 pies on Sunday.

The most popular was the New Mexico Apple which includes green chile and piñon. She says people came in from all over the state even though the small town of Pie Town ended up getting an unexpected blizzard.

“We do have Pie Town royalty here everyone shows up. Pretty fantastic,” said Pie Town Pies Owner Sarah Chavez. Pie Town Pies, formerly known as The Gatherin’ Place, just reopened its doors back in January.