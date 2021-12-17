Albuquerque soul food restaurant featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local Albuquerque restaurant will be getting some national exposure after being featured on the Food Network. Tucked into a corner off of Central Ave. in Nob Hill, Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles is bringing soul food to Albuquerque.

“I wanted to recreate what I had from my childhood and try to bring something to the city that I enjoy,” said owner Frank Willis. Willis worked hard and earned a reputation for delicious food while having a friendly and eclectic environment at his place.

“Some people may think it takes a little time, but good food takes time,” said Willis. Now, Frank’s is getting into the national spotlight. “It’s been a blessing to have him come out here,” he said.

Back in September, Guy Fieri and his team from “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” came to New Mexico to see what Frank’s is all about. “He was real nice, he was real cool, very knowledgeable. His staff was really on point so it was a pleasure meeting him,” said Willis.

Guy picked a few items off the menu to showcase on the show which are a few customer favorites the community will likely recognize. “I was nervous. So, I want to see how it looks but I know I am going to be embarrassed,” said Willis.

Nerves aside, Willis is keeping the details of the episode sealed. However, he hopes the experience will bring more people in and put his food to the test.

The episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” airs on Friday, Dec. 17. Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles is hosting a watch party at the restaurant and says everyone is welcome.