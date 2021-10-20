Lobo Theater holds grand opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Historic Lobo Theater in Nob Hill is reopening this weekend after getting a major makeover. The theatre first opened in 1938. It’s since been a movie theater and a church.

During that time, it was transformed into a concert venue with new lights and a sound system. They are having a soft opening on Thursday with a grand opening on Friday. They’ve already sold about 300 tickets. For more information, visit loboabq.com.