Lawsuit filed against NM over liquor law may not be moving forward

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lawsuit filed against the state over new liquor laws appears not to be moving forward. Western Refining Retail had filed a lawsuit in federal court over a new law that bans liquor sales at gas stations in a county with a population between 56,000 and 57,000.

The company says McKinley County is being singled out because they are the only county that falls under that threshold. However, the attorneys for Western Refining Retail have not filed a notice to dismiss it with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. KRQE News 13 reached out to determine if they will refile their lawsuit in state court but are waiting to hear back.

