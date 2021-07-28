Las Cruces shop says it will comply with cease and desist order

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces store says it is complying with an order from the state to stop handing out cannabis to its customers. The Cannabis Control Division issued the cease and desist order to the CBD shop Speak Easy Tuesday.
According to the order, the store was “gifting” pot to customers who bought certain merchandise. However, because there was a transaction, it counted as a sale, not a gift, and was therefore illegal. Wednesday, an attorney for Speak Easy released the following statement:
“After reviewing all the available courses of action, Speak Easy will be re-opening for business in full compliance with the Cease and Desist Order issued by the Cannabis Control Division. The decision is based on what is best for the company, our employees, and customers. The practice commonly referred to as “gifting” will not occur on our premises, however we are still able to assist the community with CBD products and merchandise. It was not the intent of Speak Easy to circumvent the laws of New Mexico and we apologize to our customers and the community for any confusion this situation has caused. As the cannabis industry evolves in New Mexico, there will be many challenges and changes, Speak Easy looks forward to being legally involved at every level and continuing to provide high quality products to our customers.”Matthew J. Madrid, Attorney for Speak Easy