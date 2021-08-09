Las Cruces lemonade stand helps owner buy iPad, school supplies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 5-year-old Las Cruces girl turned a lemonade stand into a booming business after only one day. Soon-to-be kindergartener, Ava Marie Zapien, wanted to raise money to buy her own iPad and supplies for the upcoming school year.

So, she set up a lemonade stand outside her house. Her parent and grandma advertised it on social media, drawing in dozens of customers, including the police and fire department.

“My mom made the cookies and lemonade. We got lots of customers coming in today. It’s my first day of business,” said Zapien. Not only did she make enough money for her iPad, but there was also enough left over to donate school supplies for her school.