La Salita provides free meals to those in need through customer donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -A local restaurant is giving back to the community by giving out free meals during the pandemic. It’s been a mission in the works for nearly a year, and now they want to do more.

La Salita launched “Operation Kindness” after COVID-19 hit and shut down restaurants and businesses all over New Mexico. They wanted to help the people who have kept them in business for over 40 years.

“Our customers are very big on making sure that not only that we are here still, but they want to help as much they can but they don’t always know how to,” said owner and manager, Stephanie Eddings. Managers say the operation started with a $500 donation from a regular customer.

They use every $10 donated to give one person a free meal. It starts when someone emails or calls the restaurant to let them know what they’ve been through. You can also call and nominate someone for a free meal.

“We’ve been wanting people to reach out to us that’s been the hard part. I don’t know if people are afraid or they are uncertain but we are here and we’ve got the meals to give away to people in need,” said Eddings.

Eddings says anyone can reach out it doesn’t have to just be someone financially hit by the pandemic, they want to also help frontline workers or anyone in need of a pick me up.

Right now they want to keep Operation Kindness around as a permanent addition to the menu to continue to give back. For a free meal or to donate online, they ask you to email kindness@lasalita.com.