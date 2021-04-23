LA couple joins City of Albuquerque to promote local restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Angeles couple who recently moved to Albuquerque is teaming up with the city to highlight some of their favorite local restaurants. Dominic Valanezuela is passionate about tacos, and he knows the secret to making them right.

“Fat is flavor, we don’t shy away from mantequilla here,” said Valenzuela. That’s why his restaurant Tako Ten is one of twelve local restaurants being featured on a new series called Enchanted Foods of New Mexico.

The hosts of the show, married couple Keith Allen and Felicia Masias, recently moved to the Duke City from Los Angeles. They say they know local restaurant owners struggled to stay afloat through the pandemic and they want to help. “The whole point of this show is to highlight some of the unique foods all around Albuquerque,” said Masias.

A local sandwich staple is also making an appearance on the show. Marie Yniguez, the chef of Slow Roasted Bocadillos, is no stranger to the camera, she’s been featured on the Food Network quite a few times. “To be featured in this is a little bit bigger for me,” said Yniguez. She tells KRQE that’s because this segment is local, made entirely with her community and her customers in mind.

Yniguez says she’s happy Allen and Masias are jumping right into Albuquerque culture and giving back to the community in such a compelling way. “These two cats, this husband and wife, they’re so amazing,” said Yniguez. “They’re down for our community,” she told KRQE.

The show will debut on Friday, April 24 on the city’s public access channel 26. If you miss it they will also be posted on the One Albuquerque YouTube page and the Sopapilla Productions Facebook page.