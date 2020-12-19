Kirtland AFB unit getting new search-and-rescue helicopters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A special operations unit at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque has received the first of an expected 14 new combat search and rescue helicopters.

Base officials say the first HH-60W and those that follow will be flown by the 512th Rescue Squadron of the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland.

The HH60W will be used to train aircrew members and will gradually replace the HH-60G, which the Air Force has been operating since 1987.

Air Force officials anticipate that the 58th Wing will train crews for both aircraft types until at least 2023.

