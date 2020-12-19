Kirtland AFB unit getting new search-and-rescue helicopters

Business

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A special operations unit at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque has received the first of an expected 14 new combat search and rescue helicopters.

Base officials say the first HH-60W and those that follow will be flown by the 512th Rescue Squadron of the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland.

The HH60W will be used to train aircrew members and will gradually replace the HH-60G, which the Air Force has been operating since 1987.

Air Force officials anticipate that the 58th Wing will train crews for both aircraft types until at least 2023.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery