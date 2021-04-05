Kids: PNM seeks artwork for National Lineman Appreciation Day

Image courtesy of PNM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is collecting thank you letters for Lineman Appreciation Day on April 18. Linework is among the top ten most dangerous professions in America. They say during extreme heat and extreme cold, linemen make sure people have electricity.

“It takes a special level of diligence and resourcefulness to work through the challenges our linemen face every day. Their work is critical to ensuring the most important needs and functions of our communities stay intact,” said Jeff Nawman in a news release, director of Transmission and Distribution Operations with PNM. “While PNM appreciates our linemen year-round, the month of April is special to our teams and it will mean that much more to feel gratitude directly from our communities.”

PNM is asking customers to have their kids draw pictures of linemen at work or art that shows how/ or why they appreciate linemen and the power they help provide to homes and businesses. Once the artwork is completed, customers can snap a picture of it and upload it to PNM’s website. They will then be shared with crews and posted on social media pages through April 30. To submit artwork or for more information, visit pnmthankyou.com/thank-you-artwork.