ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a winter apparel company has quickly grown into so much more. “Just Point It” used to make beanies, hats, t-shirts, and stickers – but now, you’ll see their custom snowboards and skis shredding the slopes of New Mexico in true Zia style.

Ted and Nick Wolff grew up skiing in New Mexico and quickly became passionate about adventure and the outdoors. “We definitely put the New Mexico vibe into all of our products. We like to get artists that are in New Mexico and keep them and try and promote them,” says Nick. “We really do love it here in New Mexico.”