Judge rejects request to block Southwest’s vaccine mandate

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL (KRQE) – A federal judge has rejected a pilot union’s request to block Southwest Airlines’ vaccine mandate. Under their policy, workers had to be vaccinated by December 8.

Story Continues Below

The union sought an injunction arguing the rule unlawfully imposed new conditions of employment and the threat of termination for unvaccinated workers. However, the judge denied the request saying the mandate creates safe and reasonable working conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES