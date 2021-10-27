Judge rejects request to block Southwest’s vaccine mandate

NATIONAL (KRQE) – A federal judge has rejected a pilot union’s request to block Southwest Airlines’ vaccine mandate. Under their policy, workers had to be vaccinated by December 8.
The union sought an injunction arguing the rule unlawfully imposed new conditions of employment and the threat of termination for unvaccinated workers. However, the judge denied the request saying the mandate creates safe and reasonable working conditions.