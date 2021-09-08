Judge orders utilities be turned off at Old Town restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is ordering the utilities be turned off at a popular Old Town restaurant. Backstreet Grill was ordered to close at the beginning of the year because of its refusal to require employees to wear masks. As of Sept. 3, the restaurant was still operating.

In the spring, the health department revoked the restaurant’s health permit saying the management refused to cooperate with food safety inspectors. On Wednesday, a judge ordered for their utilities to be discontinued.