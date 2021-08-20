Jeff Bezos buys 5th unit at Manhattan condo tower

(TheRealDeal) – Jeff Bezos built Amazon into a global behemoth over many years. He’s taking a much quicker approach to building his home above New York City. The founder and former CEO just paid $23 million for another unit at 212 Fifth Avenue in NoMad. The purchase was agreed to in July and closed on Aug. 6, according to the New York Post.

Bezos has been creating a sprawling home in the building. He also owns a triplex penthouse and another unit below the penthouse, spending more than $119 million on them — a rounding error relative to his nearly $200 billion net worth.

In April 2020, Bezos bought Unit 20B for $16.1 million. The property went into contract just a month before in-person showings were paused and stay-at-home orders were issued for the pandemic.

His new unit in the prewar building covers 4,155 square feet and comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, marble floors and oversized windows with views stretching to Madison Square Park. The building’s amenities, which Bezos may already be familiar with, include a gym, yoga studio, screening room and catering kitchen.

The Madison Equities building in the Flatiron District is no stranger to rich buyers or famous names. Texas billionaire Ed Bass paid $28.2 million for two units in 2017. Charles and Seryl Kushner paid $12.3 million for three units. And ESPN host Mike Greenberg spent $6.6 million on a single unit.