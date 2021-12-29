‘It really broke my heart’: Catering business targeted by thieves, trailer stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a devastating blow to a small, Native American-owned business when thousands of dollars worth of cooking equipment was stolen.

“The hardest part is for just somebody to take it like that,” said Isabelle Greenwood, owner of Izzy’s Creation’s Native Eats and Treats. She started the food service that specializes in native dishes 10 years ago on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. She brought it to Albuquerque about nine months ago.

“If I could make fry bread and put it on something, that’s how we started our business,” she said. Greenwood said the trailer was parked outside their Albuquerque home while car repairs were keeping them from bringing it back to Arizona. She said early Tuesday morning her partner came into the house saying it was gone.

“When we went to sleep it was there, when we woke up it was not,” she said. “I thought it was a joke but at the same time, he was like, I am serious. And just that tone of voice, I mean, it really broke my heart. I wanted to just cry and fall because that’s my, my tears, my blood, my sweat.”

Greenwood said they immediately started asking neighbors if they saw anything. They also filed a report with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. In total, they estimate about $9,000 of equipment was taken.

“I can replace it but again, it’s just the hard work. And I’ve just never had anything like this happen to me,” she said. A full-time preschool teacher, Greenwood said the food business helps her provide for extended family and anyone in the community who needs it.

“When we have food sales, I’ll contact different people asking do you want our leftovers,” said Greenwood. “We try to help and we try to give as much as we can and that was the hard part. I’m trying to think you know, is that going to stop? You know, are the bad people going to win?”

She said she makes a point to never turn to unemployment checks and now will rely on her teaching money. She is asking everyone to look out for her 5×8 silver trailer. It has the word “Lark” on it and Arizona plate YOA5BVA. Anyone who sees it is encouraged to call BCSO. Friends have started a GoFundMe for Greenwood.