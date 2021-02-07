Isleta Casino reopens after tribal council vote

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Isleta Casino has re-opened following a three-month closure during the pandemic. The Isleta Tribal council voted unanimously to reopen the casino this week, saying it came after a lengthy discussion based on a number of concerns, including the local economy.

The council says they feel as if they are able to re-open safely, and have tested all employees prior to reopening. They add that employees will be offered a COVID vaccine to keep them safe and that the casino will continue to enforce mask policy, sanitization, and social-distancing.