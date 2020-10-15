Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — Twitter appears to be having technical issues for thousands of people across the globe.

Twitter’s official status website said the platform acknowledged the problems at 5:10 p.m. (CDT) and was investigating the issue:

“We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible.” TWITTER

According to DownDetector, a site where users can report outages, problems appeared to start happening after 4 p.m. CDT.

More than 57,000 people reported the outage to DownDetector as of 4:51 p.m.

Twitter outage map (Courtesy: DownDetector.com)

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the outage to NewsNation:

We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and Tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned. TWITTER SPOKESPERSON

Twitter’s API site posted an update shortly before 5 p.m. CDT:

“We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come.” TWITTER

This is a developing story. Refresh for details.