Intel’s Rio Rancho expansion to create additional jobs

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Intel announced on Monday morning that it will be investing $3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho campus and that means hundreds of more jobs will be returning. Intel executives in addition to state, county, and local officials were at the campus to celebrate the announcement.

They’re calling it one of the biggest investments by a private sector company into the State of New Mexico in recent years. The $3.5 billion will be used to update Intel’s New Mexico facility so it can start working on new technologies.

Intel by the numbers Average yearly employee compensation $145,000

Expected construction hires this year 1,000

New jobs in next 3 years 700

Current New Mexico employees 1,800

The investment brings 700 new jobs to the Rio Rancho campus which currently has more than 1,800 employees. At one point the company had more than 5,000 employees and over the years got as low as 1,200 employees.

The investment will increase Intel’s footprint in the state by about 40%. “We are proud to make this investment in New Mexico and to build on Intel’s more than 40 years of Intel’s rich history in New Mexico,” said Intel Senior VP of Manufacturing & Operations Keyvan Esfarjani.

The multi-year operation is also said to bring about 1,000 construction jobs and impact about 3,500 jobs in the surrounding community. Construction on the facility will start later this year. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says this investment is just what the community needs to get back on its feet after the pandemic.

When Intel started downsizing around 2007 the housing market was hurt badly and there were many vacant homes. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.