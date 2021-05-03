Intel expected to announce $3.5B expansion to Rio Rancho facility

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Intel is expected to announce an expansion of the company’s development and manufacturing operations in Rio Rancho on Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other government officials are expected to be in attendance. KRQE News 13 will stream the announcement live on this page.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was interviewed on “60 Minutes” discussing the announcement of a $3.5 billion upgrade to the New Mexico facility in addition to two new microchip fabrication plants in Arizona that will cost $20 billion.

“We’re having a $3.5 billion modernization of that factory there. It’s one of our older facilities but we’ve also come up with some cool innovations that are called 3D packaging and what this is, is that we don’t have just one chip that we package and deliver but we stack chips on top of each other and we’re gonna manufacture them at that facility,” said Gelsinger. “So a major modernization, 700 new jobs that we just announced there and in addition to the two fabs that we announced here, we’re announcing New Mexico.”

The biggest American microchip maker, Intel has its most advanced fabrication plant (fab) located outside Phoenix, Arizona.