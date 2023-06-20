CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Panhandle Telephone Cooperative Inc. is slated to expand in Union County. State officials hope the expanded broadband services will boost the local economy.

The federal funds and broadband expansion show “a commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering the growth of underserved communities,” Kelly Schlegel, the director for the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, said in a news release. “This substantial investment will facilitate the expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure, enabling individuals and businesses in Union County to thrive in the digital age.”

Once the Panhandle Telephone Cooperative Inc. expands internet offerings, cash from the federal government will help provide discounts to low-income communities, according to the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. The discounts will range from $30 to $75 per month.

The expansion is just a small part of a larger federal push to improve internet access across the nation. Other communities can get discounted internet as well.