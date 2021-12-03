Hydrogen production facility coming to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a first-of-its-kind plant for the United States and it’s being built in Albuquerque. It will produce hydrogen and will help heat your home. The company announced the new facility on Friday and its partnership with the New Mexico Gas Company.

Bayotech Inc. is an Albuquerque-based company that hopes to help reduce emissions in the state but has big plans for the hydrogen hubs. “We are planning to develop 50 of these units across the U.S. and U.K. and this is going to be the first one,” said Mo Vargas, CEO of Bayotech.

Hydrogen hubs will be located on New Mexico Gas Company property near Griegos and Edith. The technology was created at Sandia Labs. The hydrogen produced at the plant will be put into the national gas pipelines. It will blend with natural gas then travel to homes power, heat and cooking. Owners of the company say because the combustion of hydrogen emits only water, blending hydrogen with natural gas reduces the greenhouse gas intensity of the natural gas stream.

“This is a conversation today if you use natural gas which is in abundance in New Mexico not only natural but through all the oil and gas operations, using a fuel cell you can use a 40 percent reduction in emissions today,” said Linh Austin, Bayotech chief operating officer.

When fully operational, New Mexico Gas estimates it will reduce the company’s emissions by 10%. Bayotech will have ten full-time employees at the facility. The site is expected to be up and running by the middle of next year. New Mexico Gas will start testing how the blended mixture reacts to appliances with the hopes of having it go into homes next year.