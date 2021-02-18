House Bill aimed at helping small businesses passes Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the state Senate passed a bill that will dole out $200 million to thousands of businesses in New Mexico. That money will come from the state general fund.

The bill directs up to 75% of gross receipts tax from large LEDA projects back into the program. The bill cleared the House Taxation and Revenue Committee by an 11-to-1 vote. Businesses could get up to $100,000 to help with rent or paying employees. House Bill 11 will now return to the House for consideration.