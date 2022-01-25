Host your private event at The Salt Yard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With two locations in Albuquerque, The Salt Yard offers a unique location that is available to host any type of event. The Salt Yard originally opened its Osuna location a few years ago with multiple bars, food, outlets, and games with the Salt Yard West opening in 2019. This location includes a large outdoor area with a large TV screen for games and concerts.

San Miguel explains that the eastside location has recently reopened to hold private events only at this time. The westside location is open to the public but is also available for private events.

The Salt Yard is available to host various events including fundraisers, video premieres, proms, and even a job and vendor fair. For additional information, visit thesaltyardnm.com or The Salt Yard’s Facebook page.

