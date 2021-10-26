Homeless camp becomes scary problem for local spa owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trip to the spa is supposed to be peaceful and serene but the owners of one Albuquerque spa say that’s not the case lately. Homeless have set up an encampment nearby and have caused so many problems, the owners say they’re scared to go to work.

“It’s on every corner, no matter where you go,” said Ann Marie Fleischmen, the owner of Luminescence Beauty and Wellness on Carlisle near Montgomery. Fleischmen says she’s used to seeing homeless encampments all over Albuquerque. Now, one has popped up right behind her spa.

Fleischmen says she and her business partner Danielle Lithyouvong have reported the encampment to the Albuquerque Police Department, 311, and the mayor’s office. Now, the situation is escalating and just recently, one of the people living at the camp tried breaking into their spa.

“He was running full force at the door trying to pry it open,” said Lithyouvong. She says he then ran around the building and threw a rock through the window.

“They could have potentially hurt an employee or a client of mine,” said Lithyouvong. Now, they say they’re both scared to go to work. They’re not only concerned for their own safety, but the safety of their staff, and their clients.

“With daylight savings time coming, the sun is going to be going down earlier. I work late hours, it’s scary leaving now,” said Fleischmen. After seven years, Fleischmen says they worry their only option may be to pack up and move to a new location.

The Solid Waste Department says they were out on Tuesday cleaning up the camp. Fleischmen says the camp burned down on Tuesday morning. Solid Waste confirms there was debris from the fire at the site.