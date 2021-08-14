Home and gardening trade show hits Expo NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Albuquerque, Expo New Mexico hosted its first trade show of the year. More than 100 home and gardening businesses were out today helping people plan their next home improvement project.

Business owners say trade shows like Saturday’s are especially important because of how the pandemic has limited their chances to meet with potential customers. “It’s important, of course, because it’s been a difficult year, especially those artisans who count on this for their income, which is a lot of us,” said Shea Lindner from local shop Schizoid Guru.

The trade show runs Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $5.

