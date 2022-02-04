ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Located on a 25-acre resort in the north valley of Albuquerque, Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm offers a casual fine-dining restaurant, cultural center, 45-room boutique inn, retail shop, and spa – along with a lavender and organic produce farm. On top of that, they are offering some fun classes you won’t want to miss.

On February 9, 2022, they’ll be holding a lecture on the history of winemaking in New Mexico, which is part of their Dr. Armin Rembe Lecture Series. The talk will be led by Dylan Storment. “[it will be] paying tribute to our favorite local wine-makers and just telling New Mexico’s long and very interesting wine history,” Storment says. Even though the lecture is sold out, there is a waitlist.

More information on the Dr. Armin Rembe Lecture Series is available on the Los Poblanos website.