ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s oldest restaurants has shut its doors, at least for now.
La Placita Dining Rooms has been an Old Town staple for over 80 years. Friday night, News 13 crews found the restaurant locked down with their lights off. A representative for the restaurant says they’re not sure if they will be closing permanently, but says they will be closed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
- Historic local restaurant temporarily closing its doors
- ABDUCTED: 4 children taken in Travis County, considered to be in grave danger
- CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium
- Great Mall under lockdown as Milpitas police respond to shooting
- Watch Live: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening US push to immunize