Historic local restaurant temporarily closing its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s oldest restaurants has shut its doors, at least for now.

La Placita Dining Rooms has been an Old Town staple for over 80 years. Friday night, News 13 crews found the restaurant locked down with their lights off. A representative for the restaurant says they’re not sure if they will be closing permanently, but says they will be closed indefinitely due to the pandemic.