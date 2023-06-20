(STACKER) – There’s something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Camila’s New Mexican Food

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 616 Lomas Blvd NW Unit D Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: New Mexican Cuisine, Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional)

#29. Kitsune ABQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (32 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 524 Romero St NW Albuquerque, NM 87104

– Categories: Japanese, Asian Fusion, Food Trucks

#28. Vegos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4003 Carlisle Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87107

– Categories: Vegan, New Mexican Cuisine

#27. The Mouse Hole Cheese Shop

– Rating: 5.0/5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 300 Broadway Blvd NE Ste A Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Cheese Shops, Wine Bars, Themed Cafes

#26. Diaz Kitchen & Sushi Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 118 Central Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Noodles

#25. Habibi House

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 3218 Silver Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87106

– Categories: Mediterranean

#24. Abq Grill n Que

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 5701 Gibson Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87108

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbeque, Smokehouse

#23. Barbacoa El Primo

– Rating: 5.0/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1300 San Mateo Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87108

– Categories: Mexican

#22. Rio Tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (27 reviews)

– Address: Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

#21. Papa Murphy’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2800 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120

– Categories: Pizza

#20. Planty Sweet

– Rating: 5.0/5 (40 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2506 Washington St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110

– Categories: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Bakeries

#19. Papa Frank’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (51 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 218 Marble Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Mexican

#18. Burnt Fideo

– Rating: 5.0/5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 2500 Central Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87104

– Categories: Tacos

#17. Metro Subs Soup & Salad

– Rating: 5.0/5 (33 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2300 Morris St NE Albuquerque, NM 87112

– Categories: Salad, Soup, Sandwiches

#16. Los Tacos Del Rey

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 600 Louisiana Blvd SE A Albuquerque, NM 87108

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#15. El Bukanax

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1221 S Renaissance Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87107

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#14. Ay Mi Mexico Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 5015 Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110

– Categories: Mexican

#13. Timoteo’s Food Shack

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1746 NM-314 Albuquerque, NM 87105

– Categories: Burgers, Mexican, American (Traditional)

#12. Taqueria Los Amigos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 4501 4th St NW Ste G-2 Albuquerque, NM 87107

– Categories: Tacos, Latin American

#11. Knead

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 218 Gold Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Vegan, Donuts

#10. Root 66 Food Truck

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: Serving Albuquerque And The Surrounding Area 1321 Eubank Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87112

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#9. Green Growler Smoothies

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 4374 Alexander Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87110

– Categories: Food Trucks, Soup, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#8. Mama T’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 4374 Alexander Blvd NE Ste 1 Albuquerque, NM 87107

– Categories: Cafes, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Wraps

#7. La Catrina

– Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: Albuquerque, NM 87123

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#6. Lobo Taco

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 4520 4th Albuquerque, NM 87107

– Categories: Tacos

#5. Chamoy Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Food Stands, Food, Mexican

#4. Sueños Coffee

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 101 Broadway Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Sandwiches

#3. Es Que Market

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 319 5th St SW Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Sandwiches, Organic Stores, Delis

#2. Carnitas El Cantano Y Familia

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1720 Bridge Blvd SW Ste D1 Albuquerque, NM 87105

– Categories: Mexican

#1. Sabroso Foods

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1019 Sunset Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105

– Categories: Mexican

