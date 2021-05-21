Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Forque Kitchen & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 330 Tijeras Ave NW Hyatt Regency, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3267

#29. Copper Canyon Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 5455 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4728

#28. Stripes Biscuit Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 5701 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4832

#27. Little Anita’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2105 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1468

#26. Weck’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 6311 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120-2658

#25. Milly’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: Mexican, Greek

– Price: $

– Address: 7308 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4308

#24. Slate Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 515 Slate Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-2156

#23. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (298 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5200 San Antonio Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4134

#22. Indian Pueblo Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (584 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Southwestern, Native American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2401 12th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-2302

#21. Church Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,704 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Mexican, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2111 Church St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1408

#20. Hannah & Nate’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 62551 Riverside Plaza Ln, NW, Albuquerque, NM

#19. Garcia’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 1736 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1159

#18. Hello Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7600 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4380

#17. Weck’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 Osuna Rd NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4471

#16. Barelas Coffee House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 1502 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-4319

#15. El Patio De Albuquerque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (355 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 142 Harvard Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106-3521

#14. Weck’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 770 Coors Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121-1309

#13. Village Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 2340 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

#12. Duran Central Pharmacy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1815 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1143

#11. Campo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5520

#10. Monroe’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (877 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Mexican, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1025 4th NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#9. Weck’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 7301 Paseo Del Norte NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2545

#8. Jimmy’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7007 Jefferson St NE Ste F, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4450

#7. Cafe Lush

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 Tijeras Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3034

#6. Mary’s & Tito’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 2711 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-1329

#5. Cocina Azul

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1134 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1866

#4. Vic’s Daily Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 Osuna Rd NE Ste 105, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4429

#3. Weck’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3913 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-1444

#2. Golden Crown Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Wine Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1103 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1865

#1. Owl Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 800 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-1200

