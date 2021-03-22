Highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque

Business

by: STACKER

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Albuquerque, the annual mean wage is $48,660 or 9.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $281,800. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Operations research analysts

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $88,970
  • #52 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 150

National

  • Annual mean salary: $90,600
  • Employment: 99,680
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)
    — Salinas, CA ($121,050)

#49. Conservation scientists

RichardMcCoy // Wikimedia Commons

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $89,130
  • #9 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $67,040
  • Employment: 22,070
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($99,620)
    — Trenton, NJ ($99,110)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,190)

#48. Construction managers

USACE NY // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $89,740
  • #233 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 850

National

  • Annual mean salary: $105,000
  • Employment: 293,380
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
    — Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#47. Civil engineers

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $92,160
  • #90 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 820

National

  • Annual mean salary: $94,360
  • Employment: 310,850
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
    — Midland, TX ($117,900)
    — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

#46. Hydrologists

U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $92,480
  • #18 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 130

National

  • Annual mean salary: $86,330
  • Employment: 6,440
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Boulder, CO ($127,570)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,370)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,850)

#45. Veterinarians

Austin Community College // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $94,060
  • #178 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $104,820
  • Employment: 74,540
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
    — Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $94,900
  • #159 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,050

National

  • Annual mean salary: $111,620
  • Employment: 1,406,870
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#43. Economists

Petekub // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $95,570
  • #27 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $116,630
  • Employment: 19,000
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)

#42. Computer network architects

IBM Research // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $96,580
  • #137 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 280

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,110
  • Employment: 152,420
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
    — Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#41. Education administrators, postsecondary

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $97,050
  • #144 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 210

National

  • Annual mean salary: $112,400
  • Employment: 144,880
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
    — Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
    — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#40. Nurse midwives

Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $97,440
  • #36 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $108,810
  • Employment: 6,930
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

#39. Personal financial advisors

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $97,880
  • #144 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 150

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,290
  • Employment: 210,190
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
    — Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
    — San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#38. Marketing managers

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $97,890
  • #242 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 220

National

  • Annual mean salary: $149,200
  • Employment: 263,680
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
    — Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#37. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $100,310
  • #62 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $128,550
  • Employment: 28,670
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
    — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#36. Training and development managers

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $105,450
  • #75 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $123,470
  • Employment: 38,510
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#35. Industrial engineers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $106,450
  • #21 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 390

National

  • Annual mean salary: $92,660
  • Employment: 291,710
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
    — Billings, MT ($124,350)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

#34. Sales managers

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $107,900
  • #283 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 730

National

  • Annual mean salary: $141,690
  • Employment: 402,600
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
    — Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
    — Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#33. Lawyers

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $108,230
  • #193 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,260

National

  • Annual mean salary: $145,300
  • Employment: 657,170
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#32. Nurse practitioners

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $108,940
  • #162 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 500

National

  • Annual mean salary: $111,840
  • Employment: 200,600
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
    — Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#31. Optometrists

Kzenon // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $109,900
  • #120 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 70

National

  • Annual mean salary: $122,980
  • Employment: 39,420
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
    — Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
    — Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#30. Human resources managers

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $109,940
  • #170 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 220

National

  • Annual mean salary: $129,570
  • Employment: 154,800
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#29. Purchasing managers

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $110,050
  • #128 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 130

National

  • Annual mean salary: $128,400
  • Employment: 72,100
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
    — Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
    — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,62

#28. Environmental engineers

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $110,940
  • #7 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 130

National

  • Annual mean salary: $94,220
  • Employment: 53,150
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
    — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
    — California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

#27. Information security analysts

EU2017EE // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $111,060
  • #19 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 520

National

  • Annual mean salary: $104,210
  • Employment: 125,570
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#26. Aerospace engineers

IBM Research // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $111,390
  • #37 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 320

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,220
  • Employment: 63,200
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

#25. Financial managers

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $111,740
  • #252 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $147,530
  • Employment: 654,790
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#24. General and operations managers

Pixabay

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $111,750
  • #142 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 7,060

National

  • Annual mean salary: $123,030
  • Employment: 2,400,280
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
    — Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#23. Natural sciences managers

NTNU // Flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $112,420
  • #87 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 180

National

  • Annual mean salary: $145,450
  • Employment: 67,720
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
    — Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#22. Computer and information systems managers

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $115,190
  • #240 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 550

National

  • Annual mean salary: $156,390
  • Employment: 433,960
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $117,300
  • #11 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 720

National

  • Annual mean salary: $92,980
  • Employment: 306,980
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
    — Casper, WY ($125,850)

#20. Industrial production managers

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $117,340
  • #108 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 180

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,110
  • Employment: 185,790
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Florence, SC ($158,000)
    — Boulder, CO ($149,990)
    — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#19. Physician assistants

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $117,590
  • #77 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 350

National

  • Annual mean salary: $112,410
  • Employment: 120,090
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Salinas, CA ($161,370)
    — Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
    — Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#18. Electrical engineers

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $119,540
  • #6 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,070

National

  • Annual mean salary: $103,480
  • Employment: 185,570
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
    — Salinas, CA ($129,850)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#17. Mechanical engineers

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $120,470
  • #4 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,030

National

  • Annual mean salary: $93,540
  • Employment: 306,990
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
    — Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#16. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $122,020
  • #2 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $94,810
  • Employment: 25,860
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
    — Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
    — Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

#15. Electronics engineers, except computer

BDUK fibre // flickr

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $124,330
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 520

National

  • Annual mean salary: $110,210
  • Employment: 128,800
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
    — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#14. Pharmacists

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $125,920
  • #184 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 820

National

  • Annual mean salary: $125,510
  • Employment: 311,200
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Tyler, TX ($161,790)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#13. Materials engineers

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $126,970
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 240

National

  • Annual mean salary: $97,890
  • Employment: 26,820
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)
    — Boulder, CO ($127,260)
    — Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)

#12. Podiatrists

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $129,440
  • #35 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,680
  • Employment: 9,770
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
    — Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
    — Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

#11. Medical and health services managers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $139,060
  • #12 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 880

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,160
  • Employment: 394,910
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#10. Computer and information research scientists

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $140,620
  • #7 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 320

National

  • Annual mean salary: $127,460
  • Employment: 30,780
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
    — Boulder, CO ($147,890)
    — Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

#9. Family medicine physicians

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $152,070
  • #252 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 240

National

  • Annual mean salary: $213,270
  • Employment: 109,370
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Racine, WI ($286,030)
    — Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
    — Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#8. Nurse anesthetists

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $155,740
  • #89 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 110

National

  • Annual mean salary: $181,040
  • Employment: 43,570
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Toledo, OH ($266,260)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
    — Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#7. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $156,100
  • #11 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,380

National

  • Annual mean salary: $121,620
  • Employment: 201,920
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
    — Jackson, MS ($185,500)
    — Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

#6. Pediatricians, general

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $167,570
  • #66 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $184,410
  • Employment: 29,740
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Rockford, IL ($277,390)
    — Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
    — Chico, CA ($270,550)

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Pixabay

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $174,350
  • #15 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,110

National

  • Annual mean salary: $152,930
  • Employment: 194,250
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
    — Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
    — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#4. Dentists, general

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $201,630
  • #93 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 320

National

  • Annual mean salary: $178,260
  • Employment: 110,730
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Burlington, NC ($278,360)
    — Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
    — Longview, TX ($272,440)

#3. Psychiatrists

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $216,460
  • #58 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $220,430
  • Employment: 25,530
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

#2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Unsplash

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $236,040
  • #64 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 280

National

  • Annual mean salary: $252,040
  • Employment: 36,270
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Wausau, WI ($285,230)
    — Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
    — Asheville, NC ($284,780)

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Canva

Albuquerque, NM

  • Annual mean salary: $281,800
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $233,610
  • Employment: 18,620
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
    — Akron, OH ($282,650)
    — Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)

