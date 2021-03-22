ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Albuquerque, the annual mean wage is $48,660 or 9.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $281,800. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Operations research analysts

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $88,970

#52 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150 National Annual mean salary: $90,600

Employment: 99,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)

— Salinas, CA ($121,050)

#49. Conservation scientists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $89,130

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40 National Annual mean salary: $67,040

Employment: 22,070

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($99,620)

— Trenton, NJ ($99,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,190)

#48. Construction managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $89,740

#233 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 850 National Annual mean salary: $105,000

Employment: 293,380

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#47. Civil engineers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $92,160

#90 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 820 National Annual mean salary: $94,360

Employment: 310,850

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

#46. Hydrologists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $92,480

#18 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130 National Annual mean salary: $86,330

Employment: 6,440

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($127,570)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,850)

#45. Veterinarians

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $94,060

#178 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $104,820

Employment: 74,540

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $94,900

#159 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,050 National Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#43. Economists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $95,570

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $116,630

Employment: 19,000

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)

#42. Computer network architects

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $96,580

#137 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280 National Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 152,420

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#41. Education administrators, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $97,050

#144 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210 National Annual mean salary: $112,400

Employment: 144,880

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#40. Nurse midwives

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $97,440

#36 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50 National Annual mean salary: $108,810

Employment: 6,930

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

#39. Personal financial advisors

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $97,880

#144 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150 National Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#38. Marketing managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $97,890

#242 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 220 National Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#37. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $100,310

#62 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90 National Annual mean salary: $128,550

Employment: 28,670

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#36. Training and development managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $105,450

#75 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50 National Annual mean salary: $123,470

Employment: 38,510

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#35. Industrial engineers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $106,450

#21 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 390 National Annual mean salary: $92,660

Employment: 291,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

#34. Sales managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $107,900

#283 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 730 National Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#33. Lawyers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $108,230

#193 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,260 National Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#32. Nurse practitioners

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $108,940

#162 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 500 National Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#31. Optometrists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $109,900

#120 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70 National Annual mean salary: $122,980

Employment: 39,420

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#30. Human resources managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $109,940

#170 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 220 National Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#29. Purchasing managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $110,050

#128 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130 National Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#28. Environmental engineers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $110,940

#7 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130 National Annual mean salary: $94,220

Employment: 53,150

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

#27. Information security analysts

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $111,060

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 520 National Annual mean salary: $104,210

Employment: 125,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#26. Aerospace engineers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $111,390

#37 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320 National Annual mean salary: $119,220

Employment: 63,200

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

#25. Financial managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $111,740

#252 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,160 National Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#24. General and operations managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $111,750

#142 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,060 National Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#23. Natural sciences managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $112,420

#87 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180 National Annual mean salary: $145,450

Employment: 67,720

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#22. Computer and information systems managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $115,190

#240 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 550 National Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $117,300

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 720 National Annual mean salary: $92,980

Employment: 306,980

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

#20. Industrial production managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $117,340

#108 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180 National Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#19. Physician assistants

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $117,590

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 350 National Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#18. Electrical engineers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $119,540

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,070 National Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#17. Mechanical engineers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $120,470

#4 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,030 National Annual mean salary: $93,540

Employment: 306,990

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#16. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $122,020

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40 National Annual mean salary: $94,810

Employment: 25,860

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

#15. Electronics engineers, except computer

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $124,330

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 520 National Annual mean salary: $110,210

Employment: 128,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#14. Pharmacists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $125,920

#184 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 820 National Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#13. Materials engineers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $126,970

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240 National Annual mean salary: $97,890

Employment: 26,820

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)

— Boulder, CO ($127,260)

— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)

#12. Podiatrists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $129,440

#35 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40 National Annual mean salary: $142,680

Employment: 9,770

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

#11. Medical and health services managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $139,060

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 880 National Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#10. Computer and information research scientists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $140,620

#7 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320 National Annual mean salary: $127,460

Employment: 30,780

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

— Boulder, CO ($147,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

#9. Family medicine physicians

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $152,070

#252 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240 National Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#8. Nurse anesthetists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $155,740

#89 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110 National Annual mean salary: $181,040

Employment: 43,570

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#7. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $156,100

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,380 National Annual mean salary: $121,620

Employment: 201,920

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

#6. Pediatricians, general

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $167,570

#66 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80 National Annual mean salary: $184,410

Employment: 29,740

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $174,350

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,110 National Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#4. Dentists, general

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $201,630

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320 National Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#3. Psychiatrists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $216,460

#58 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $220,430

Employment: 25,530

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

#2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Albuquerque, NM Annual mean salary: $236,040

#64 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280 National Annual mean salary: $252,040

Employment: 36,270

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

