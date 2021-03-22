ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Albuquerque, the annual mean wage is $48,660 or 9.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $281,800. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Operations research analysts
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $88,970
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,600
- Employment: 99,680
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)
— Salinas, CA ($121,050)
#49. Conservation scientists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $89,130
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,040
- Employment: 22,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($99,620)
— Trenton, NJ ($99,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,190)
#48. Construction managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $89,740
- #233 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 850
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,000
- Employment: 293,380
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#47. Civil engineers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $92,160
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,360
- Employment: 310,850
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
#46. Hydrologists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $92,480
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,330
- Employment: 6,440
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($127,570)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,850)
#45. Veterinarians
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $94,060
- #178 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,820
- Employment: 74,540
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $94,900
- #159 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,050
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,620
- Employment: 1,406,870
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#43. Economists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $95,570
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,630
- Employment: 19,000
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)
#42. Computer network architects
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $96,580
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 152,420
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#41. Education administrators, postsecondary
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $97,050
- #144 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- Employment: 144,880
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#40. Nurse midwives
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $97,440
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,810
- Employment: 6,930
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
#39. Personal financial advisors
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $97,880
- #144 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,290
- Employment: 210,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#38. Marketing managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $97,890
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $149,200
- Employment: 263,680
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#37. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $100,310
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,550
- Employment: 28,670
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#36. Training and development managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $105,450
- #75 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,470
- Employment: 38,510
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#35. Industrial engineers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $106,450
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,660
- Employment: 291,710
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#34. Sales managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $107,900
- #283 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730
National
- Annual mean salary: $141,690
- Employment: 402,600
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#33. Lawyers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $108,230
- #193 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,260
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,300
- Employment: 657,170
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#32. Nurse practitioners
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $108,940
- #162 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,840
- Employment: 200,600
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#31. Optometrists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $109,900
- #120 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $122,980
- Employment: 39,420
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#30. Human resources managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $109,940
- #170 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- Employment: 154,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#29. Purchasing managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $110,050
- #128 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,400
- Employment: 72,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,62
#28. Environmental engineers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $110,940
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,220
- Employment: 53,150
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)
#27. Information security analysts
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $111,060
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,210
- Employment: 125,570
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
#26. Aerospace engineers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $111,390
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,220
- Employment: 63,200
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#25. Financial managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $111,740
- #252 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,160
National
- Annual mean salary: $147,530
- Employment: 654,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#24. General and operations managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $111,750
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,060
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 2,400,280
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#23. Natural sciences managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $112,420
- #87 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,450
- Employment: 67,720
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#22. Computer and information systems managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $115,190
- #240 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,390
- Employment: 433,960
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $117,300
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 720
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,980
- Employment: 306,980
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
#20. Industrial production managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $117,340
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 185,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#19. Physician assistants
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $117,590
- #77 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,410
- Employment: 120,090
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#18. Electrical engineers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $119,540
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,070
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,480
- Employment: 185,570
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#17. Mechanical engineers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $120,470
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,030
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,540
- Employment: 306,990
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
#16. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $122,020
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,810
- Employment: 25,860
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
#15. Electronics engineers, except computer
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $124,330
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,210
- Employment: 128,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#14. Pharmacists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $125,920
- #184 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- Employment: 311,200
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#13. Materials engineers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $126,970
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,890
- Employment: 26,820
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)
— Boulder, CO ($127,260)
— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)
#12. Podiatrists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $129,440
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,680
- Employment: 9,770
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
#11. Medical and health services managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $139,060
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 880
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,160
- Employment: 394,910
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#10. Computer and information research scientists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $140,620
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $127,460
- Employment: 30,780
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
— Boulder, CO ($147,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
#9. Family medicine physicians
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $152,070
- #252 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,270
- Employment: 109,370
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#8. Nurse anesthetists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $155,740
- #89 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $181,040
- Employment: 43,570
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#7. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $156,100
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,380
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,620
- Employment: 201,920
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
#6. Pediatricians, general
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $167,570
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $184,410
- Employment: 29,740
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
#5. Architectural and engineering managers
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $174,350
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $152,930
- Employment: 194,250
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#4. Dentists, general
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $201,630
- #93 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $178,260
- Employment: 110,730
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#3. Psychiatrists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $216,460
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $220,430
- Employment: 25,530
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
#2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $236,040
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $252,040
- Employment: 36,270
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)
#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $281,800
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $233,610
- Employment: 18,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
— Akron, OH ($282,650)
— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)