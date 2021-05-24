High-ranking CYFD employees fired after raising concerns about state agency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two high-ranking Children, Youth & Families Department employees raised concerns about the state agency, including the use of the message-disappearing app Signal. Then, they were fired. Cliff Gilmore was hired as the public information officer at CYFD in November. His wife was hired in December to lead CYFD’s newly-formed office of children’s rights. They were both fired on May 6.

Late last month, CYFD came under fire for the use of Signal, an app in which messages among staff disappear. Some raised concerns about CYFD potentially violating the Inspection of Public Records Act by deleting public documents. Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock defended its use on April 27. “We are not destroying anything that could be considered a public or public document,” Blalock said last month. “Anything that we are required to keep under IPRA, we are absolutely retaining.”

Before this went public, a high-ranking official within the department said he raised several concerns about the use of the app. On April 22, CYFD Public Information Officer Cliff Gilmore sent a letter to Blalock that said in part: “In light of word of an impending media query into CYFD’s use of the Signal app, I am formally recommending use of the app for official CYFD communication and on official government devices be halted immediately.”

In the letter, Gilmore argued that the use of the app is detrimental to the public’s trust in government institutions.

In an emailed response to Gilmore, Blalock argued that the use of the app was carefully vetted by attorneys and leadership and encouraged Gilmore to talk with CYFD’s privacy experts about his concerns. “If we were communicating, especially while folks are working remotely under unsecured channels talking about children and families, we wouldn’t be doing our moral or legal obligation in order to keep that information secure and private,” Blalock said on April 27.

Gilmore said that the Signal app was just one of several concerns he raised about how the department was handling things. He submitted a complaint of retaliation on April 2, but he did not even get confirmation that his complaint had been received until the end of the month. The following week, Gilmore said there was a meeting with cabinet leadership who told him he served at the pleasure of the governor, and his employment was terminated. His wife, Debra, also raised concerns about several issues, including Signal. She was fired at the same time.

The governor’s office said that exempt employees like Gilmore can be terminated at any time for any reason, and the administration does not comment on personnel matters. CYFD said the Gilmores were provided the opportunity to discuss their concerns, but that those concerns were purely about public perception and not on careful legal evaluation.

CYFD has since quit using the Signal app. Gilmore said he has more than 25 years of experience in communications and has not had any negative reviews until joining CYFD. The following is the agency’s full statement: